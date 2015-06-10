Dallas Fed seeks chief with PhD as search enters eighth month

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas is seeking a chief with a “direct, open and honest personality” and the scholarly chops to make his mark on U.S. monetary policy as the bank’s formal search for a new president enters its eighth month.

The ideal candidate, according to an unpublished job description, will be “objective and pragmatic,” have a “high emotional IQ and (be) capable of asserting a point of view and engaging intellectually with other colleagues to ensure the best decisions are reached.”

He or she will be well-known in the world of economics, finance or banking, and will understand monetary policy and the financial services industry. A PhD, the bank said, is “highly desirable.”

“Seems like the Dallas Fed wants someone very similar to Richard Fisher, PhD excluded,” said Eric Stein, a portfolio manager for Boston-based Eaton Vance.

Fisher ran the Dallas Fed for 10 years until his retirement this past March. He was always willing to voice his sometimes unpopular views as he debated with other U.S. central bankers over the correct course of policy, although he was rarely able to win them over to his hawkish views.

Fisher does not have a PhD. The majority of Fed policymakers do.

The Dallas Fed hired search firm Heidrick & Struggles last November. Fisher had for months prior made it no secret that he was planning to leave the bank in the spring. The bank provided its job description in response to a Reuters inquiry.

“I am surprised that the Dallas Fed hasn’t chosen a new president yet,” said Bob McTeer, who led the Dallas Fed before Richard Fisher. The post was vacant for about five months before Fisher came on board in April 2004.

Typically a panel of directors at a regional Fed bank selects three top candidates who are then interviewed by the Fed’s Washington-based board. Usually, Washington signs off on the local board’s top choice, as they did this year when the Philadelphia Fed sent them Patrick Harker, a member of its own board of directors. Sometimes, the Washington-based board rejects the candidates.

It is not clear where in the process the Dallas Fed stands.

“The timeline is based upon finding the right person,” James Hoard, a spokesman for the Dallas Fed, told Reuters. “The search is moving along fine ... These are important jobs so it’s important to conduct a thorough search.”