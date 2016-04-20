Fed should better safeguard economic data, internal watchdog says

April 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should beef up its controls over embargoed economic information given to news outlets, the U.S central bank’s internal watchdog said on Wednesday in a 38-page report dated April 15 and released publicly on Wednesday.

The Fed regularly releases economic information, including industrial output and consumer credit. It also distributes other market-moving reports including a statement from the Fed’s policy-setting committee following each policy meeting and, three weeks later, detailed minutes of the meetings. Last year a news organization inadvertently released details of the minutes early, prompting a change in procedures for the Fed’s handling of the release. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)