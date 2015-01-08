U.S. dealers expected rate hike in June -NY Fed survey

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. primary dealers expected the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in June, according to a survey conducted last month that was little changed from the previous poll.

The regular survey, done by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to help the U.S. central bankers prepare for the Dec. 16-17 policy-setting meeting, found a 26 percent chance of a policy tightening at a meeting scheduled for June 16-17. The dealers gave a 19 percent chance of a hike in September, 12 percent for December, and a 14 percent chance it comes next year.

The predictions largely matched that of a survey taken before the Fed’s October policy meeting, and the expectations of financial markets.

At the December meeting, the Fed issued a statement saying it could be “patient” before unleashing the first rate-hike in nearly a decade, which many investors and Fed policymakers expect to come around midyear.

Dealers responding to the survey, taken between Dec. 4-8, predicted the key federal funds rate would hit about 1 percent by year-end. It would rise to 2.25 percent by the end of 2016 and hit 3.25 percent a year later, and settle at about 3.50 percent in the longer run, the survey found.

The Fed has kept rates near zero since 2008 to battle the recession and slow recovery.