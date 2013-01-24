FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed balance sheet size hits record in latest week
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2013 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed balance sheet size hits record in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In paragraph 3, please read up from $3.007 trillion instead of $.007 trillion.)

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The size of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet reached a record, Fed data released on Thursday showed, due to the central bank’s purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities that are part of its unconventional policy aimed at supporting economic growth.

The Fed’s liabilities - which comprises mainly its lending to the financial system and most closely watched by traders - stood at $2.994 trillion on Jan. 23, up from $2.946 trillion on Jan. 16.

The central bank’s overall balance sheet which include gold holdings and dollar bills and coins in circulation totaled $3.055 trillion in the latest week, up from $3.007 trillion in the prior week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $983.2 billion, up from $947.61 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.697 trillion as of Wednesday, higher than $1.689 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $75.11 billion, unchanged from the prior week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $5 million a day during the week compared with a $9 million a day average rate the prior week. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.