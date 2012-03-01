U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet shrank in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.908 trillion on Feb. 29, down from $2.915 trillion on Feb. 15.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.662 trillion as of Wednesday, Feb. 29, versus $1.657 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $19 million a day during the week versus $4 million a day in the previous week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $840.8 billion versus $853.05 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $100.82 billion, which was unchanged from the previous week.