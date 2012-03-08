FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 9:30 PM / in 6 years

U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet contracted slightly in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.867 trillion on March 7, down from $2.908 trillion on Feb. 29.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.659 trillion as of Wednesday, March 7, versus $1.662 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $4 million a day during the week versus $19 million a day previously.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) grew by $1 million from the previous week, reaching $840.796 billion.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system shrank to $99.8 billion from $100.8 billion the prior week.

