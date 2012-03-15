U.S. Fed balance sheet expands in latest week

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet expanded in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.876 trillion on March 14, down from $2.867 trillion on March 7.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.6598 trillion as of Wednesday, March 14, versus $1.6593 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $19 million a day during the week versus $4 million a day previously.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) stood at $853.89 billion, compared with $840.8 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system stood at $99.8 billion as of March 14, which was unchanged on the week.