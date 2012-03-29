U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet contracted slightly in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.861 trillion on March 28, down from $2.8756 trillion on March 21.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.665 trillion as of Wednesday, March 28, versus $1.663 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $4 million a day during the week versus $12 million a day previously.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $836.8 billion versus $851.3 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $96.5 billion, versus $98.99 billion the prior week.