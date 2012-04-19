U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew for the second week in a row in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.858 trillion on April 18, up from $2.850 trillion on April 11.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.672 trillion as of Wednesday, April 18, versus $1.681 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $6 million a day during the week versus $3 million a day previously.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $855.361 billion from $836.793 the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $95.20 billion from $96.48 billion the week previous.