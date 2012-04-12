U.S. Fed balance sheet expands in latest week

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew slightly in the latest week after shrinking for the past three weeks, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.85 trillion on April 11, up from $2.848 trillion on April 4.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.681 trillion as of Wednesday, April 11, versus $1.669 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $3 million a day during the week versus $10 million a day previously.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $836.793 billion, unchanged from the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $96.48 billion, also holding steady compared to the week before.