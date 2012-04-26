CORRECTED-U.S. Fed balance sheet shinks in latest week

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet contracted for first time in three weeks, prompted by a moderate decline in its bond holdings, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.849 trillion on April 25, down from $2.858 trillion on April 18.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $2.610 trillion as of Wednesday, versus $2.623 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $8 million a day during the week, more than the $6 million a day average rate the prior week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $847.8 billion, down from $855.36 the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $94.57 billion, down from $95.20 billion the previous week.