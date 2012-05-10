U.S. Fed's balance sheet little changed in week

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet held steady in the latest week as it bought and sold securities in an effort to hold down mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.847 trillion on May 9, flat from the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.666 trillion as of Wednesday, versus $1.668 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $14 million a day during the week, slower than the $83 million a day rate in the prior week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $847.83 billion versus $847.82 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $94.57 billion on Wednesday, unchanged from last week.