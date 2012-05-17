FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed's balance sheet shrinks in latest week
May 17, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Fed's balance sheet shrinks in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet shrank in the latest week with reduced holdings of Treasuries and agency debt, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.834 trillion on May 16, down from $2.847 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.657 trillion as of Wednesday, versus $1.666 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $10 million a day during the week from an average of $14 million a day in the prior week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $858.23 billion versus $847.83 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $94.17 billion on Wednesday from $94.57 billion last week.

