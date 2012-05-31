U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet shrank in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.825 trillion on May 30, down from $2.843 trillion on May 23.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.6567 trillion as of May 30, versus $1.6568 trillion on May 23.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $19 million a day during the week versus $13 million a day previously.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $851.75 billion May 30 versus $864.99 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $93.25 billion, which was unchanged on the week.