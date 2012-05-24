FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed balance sheet rose in latest week
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 5 years

U.S. Fed balance sheet rose in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet rose in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.843 trillion on May 23, up from $2.834 trillion on May 16.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.657 trillion as of May 23, versus $1.657 trillion on May 16.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $13 million a day during the week versus $10 million a day previously.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $864.99 billion May 23 versus $858.23 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $93.25 billion, versus $94.17 billion the prior week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
