U.S. Fed balance sheet grows a tad in latest week
August 2, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Fed balance sheet grows a tad in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet expanded for the first time in three weeks, as a result of increased lending via its liquidity swap lines with other central banks, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.834 trillion on Aug 1, a tad higher than $2.833 trillion on July 25.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.649 trillion as of Wednesday, versus $1.651 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $32 million a day during the week, up from the $17 million a day average rate the prior week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $853.48 billion, up slightly from $853.36 the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $91.03 billion, unchanged from the previous week.

The Fed’s liquidity swap lines with other central banks totaled $31.02 billion in the latest week, compared with $27.23 billion a week ago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
