U.S. Fed balance sheet grows second straight week
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
August 9, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Fed balance sheet grows second straight week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew for a second straight week on its purchases of more federal government debt, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.839 trillion on Aug. 8, up from $2.834 trillion on Aug. 1.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.652 trillion as of Wednesday, versus $1.649 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $2 million a day during the week, down from the $32 million a day average rate the prior week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $853.49 billion, little changed from $853.48 the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $91.03 billion, unchanged from the previous week.

