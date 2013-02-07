FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed balance sheet grew to record size in the latest week
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Fed balance sheet grew to record size in the latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew to a record size in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at a record-large $2.997 trillion on Feb. 6, compared with $2.991 trillion on Jan. 30 and the previous record of $2.994 trillion as of Jan. 23.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.717 trillion as of Wednesday versus $1.710 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $965.88 billion compared with $965.78 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $75.11 billion, which was unchanged on the week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $19 million a day, versus 5 million a day the prior week.

