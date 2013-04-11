U.S. Fed balance sheet grows again in latest week

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet liabilities reached a fresh record size on an increase in the central bank’s holdings of U.S. government debt, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet liabilities, a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.210 trillion on April 10, compared with $3.198 trillion on April 3.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.814 trillion as of Wednesday, up from $1.806 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $1.071 trillion on Wednesday, matching previous week’s total.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $72.05 billion, down slightly from $72.42 billion the prior week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $10 million a day, faster than the $8 million daily average of the prior week.