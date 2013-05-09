U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew in the latest week on greater holdings of U.S. Treasuries, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet, which is a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.281 trillion on May 8, compared to $3.274 trillion on May 1.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries grew to $1.854 trillion as of Wednesday, May 8, from $1.848 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $9 million a day during the week versus $10 million a day the previous week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) stayed just about flat at $1.122 trillion.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $72.05 billion, unchanged from the previous week.