U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week
June 6, 2013 / 8:31 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew in the latest week on larger holdings of U.S. Treasuries, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet, which is a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.357 trillion on June 5, compared to $3.342 trillion on May 29.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.898 trillion as of Wednesday, June 5, from $1.884 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $8 million a day during the week versus $10 million a day the previous week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) stayed about flat at $1.165 trillion.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $70.89 billion, the same as the previous week.

