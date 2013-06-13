U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew in the latest week on larger holdings of U.S. Treasuries, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet, which is a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.367 trillion on June 12, compared to $3.357 trillion on June 5.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.906 trillion as of Wednesday, June 12, from $1.898 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $15 million a day during the week versus $8 million a day the previous week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) stayed about flat at $1.165 trillion.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $70.89 billion, the same as the previous week.