U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week
#Market News
June 20, 2013 / 8:36 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew in the latest week on increased holdings of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet liabilities, which is a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.427 trillion on June 19, compared with $3.367 trillion on June 12.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.919 trillion as of Wednesday, from $1.906 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) rose 1.209 trillion from $1.165 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $70.66 billion, down slightly from $70.89 billion the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $25 million a day during the week versus $15 million a day the previous week.

On Wednesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke laid out a plan on how the central bank might reduce its $85 billion monthly purchases in Treasuries and MBS.

