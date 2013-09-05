U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet grew in the latest week on increased holdings of Treasuries, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed’s balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.611 trillion on Sept. 4, from $3.602 trillion on Aug. 28.

The Fed’s holdings of Treasuries rose to $2.033 trillion as of Wednesday, from $2.024 trillion the previous week.

The Fed’s ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) stayed just about flat at $1.291 trillion from a week ago.

The Fed’s holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $65.713 billion, which was unchanged from the previous week.

The Fed’s overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $17 million a day during the week, compared with $21 million a day the previous week.