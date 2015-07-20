FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama picks University of Michigan economist Dominguez for Fed post
July 20, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Obama picks University of Michigan economist Dominguez for Fed post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has chosen Kathryn Dominguez, an economist at the University of Michigan, to join the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the White House said on Monday.

“Dr. Dominguez has the proven experience, judgment, and deep knowledge of the financial system, monetary policy, and international capital markets to serve at the Federal Reserve during this important time for our economy,” Obama said in a statement.

A White House official said her expertise in foreign exchange rate behavior, emerging markets, and international borrowing would be “a vital asset to the Federal Reserve as it considers how international financial conditions interact with U.S. monetary policy and U.S. banking regulations.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)

