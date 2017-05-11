FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Fed's Dudley says to normalise balance sheet in "very careful way"
May 11, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-Fed's Dudley says to normalise balance sheet in "very careful way"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Dudley in headline)

MUMBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Thursday the U.S. central bank will normalise its balance sheet in a "very careful way", while leaving "sufficient" excess reserves in the financial system.

Dudley, in a speech in Mumbai, also told the audience not to expect any "dramatic change" in monetary policy in the United States.

The comments largely hewed to his previous stance on the subject and came in answers to questions from the audience after Dudley delivered a speech calling trade protectionism a "dead end".

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury

