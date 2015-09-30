FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed aims to shrink portfolio without rocking markets -Dudley
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 30, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Fed aims to shrink portfolio without rocking markets -Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will strive to have as little effect as possible on the functioning of financial markets when it eventually begins to shrink its $4.5-trillion balance sheet, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Wednesday.

He said the central bank, which has snapped up Treasury and mortgage bonds over the last several years to stimulate the U.S. economy, will reduce the portfolio in a way that would not have “big consequences” for market functioning.

The Fed has said it will stop topping up its balance sheet, and may even sell assets, some time after it raises interest rates. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.