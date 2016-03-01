FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Fed's Dudley says optimistic on China's economic transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANGZHOU, China, March 1 (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Tuesday he was optimistic that China’s economic transition could be managed, and said policymakers were doing a good job reorienting growth toward consumption.

“I think that they are on the right course. Obviously, this is difficult to manage because it’s a big, complex economy so I would not be surprised if there were a few bumps...but I think that I‘m quite optimistic that this transition can be managed,” he said.

Dudley, a permanent voter on U.S. monetary policy, was speaking at a forum in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. (Reporting by Li Zheng, Sun Qizi, John Ruwitch and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
