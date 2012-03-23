FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gov'ts unlikely to help troubled clearinghouses-Dudley
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 6 years

Gov'ts unlikely to help troubled clearinghouses-Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ARMONK, N.Y. March 22 (Reuters) - Governments will not be inclined to recapitalize a swaps clearinghouse that suffers losses once new rules are adopted, and it’s unlikely to even get to that stage, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Thursday.

“The government is not interested in being first in line,” William Dudley said, when asked about the hypothetical situation in which a clearinghouse gets in trouble.

Dudley added that he believes financial institutions will have enough collateral once the United States and Europe adopt new rules that will drive over-the-counter derivatives trading through clearinghouses, known as central counterparties (CCPs).

He made the comments in response to questions from the audience after speaking at Harvard Law School Symposium in Armonk, New York.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.