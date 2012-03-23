Gov'ts unlikely to help troubled clearinghouses-Dudley

ARMONK, N.Y. March 22 (Reuters) - Governments will not be inclined to recapitalize a swaps clearinghouse that suffers losses once new rules are adopted, and it’s unlikely to even get to that stage, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Thursday.

“The government is not interested in being first in line,” William Dudley said, when asked about the hypothetical situation in which a clearinghouse gets in trouble.

Dudley added that he believes financial institutions will have enough collateral once the United States and Europe adopt new rules that will drive over-the-counter derivatives trading through clearinghouses, known as central counterparties (CCPs).

He made the comments in response to questions from the audience after speaking at Harvard Law School Symposium in Armonk, New York.