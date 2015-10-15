FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dudley downplays divisions at Fed, says policymakers on same page
October 15, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Dudley downplays divisions at Fed, says policymakers on same page

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers are not as divided as it may appear and are generally operating under the same framework for determining when to raise interest rates, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Thursday.

“At the end of the day people are exaggerating” the divisions within the Fed, Dudley said in response to a question after a panel presentation in Washington. “We are all pretty much on the same page.” (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)

