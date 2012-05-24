FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed's Dudley eyes costs of more policy easing
May 24, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Fed's Dudley eyes costs of more policy easing

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve would not want to ease policy more - including another round of quantitative easing - if U.S. economic growth continues to eat into “slack” in the economy including unused labor, an influential Fed official said on Thursday.

“As long as the U.S. economy continues to grow sufficiently fast to cut into the nation’s unused economic resources at a meaningful pace, I think the benefits from further action are unlikely to exceed the costs,” New York Fed President William Dudley, a permanent voter on Fed policy who is closely aligned with Chairman Ben Bernanke, told the Council of Foreign Relations.

“But if the economy were to slow so that we were no longer making material progress toward full employment, the downside risks to growth were to increase sharply, or if deflation risks were to climb materially, then the benefits of further accommodation would increase in my estimation and this could tilt the balance toward additional easing,” he said.

