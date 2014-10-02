FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Boss defends NY Fed bank examiners in wake of 'secret' tapes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York defended his on-the-ground bank examiners after secretly-recorded tapes suggested they were too cozy with Wall Street, saying on Thursday he “completely” stands behind them.

William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, said he has overseen improvements in bank supervision and that he wants a culture of “open and informed debate” among examiners. The independence of bank examiners is “paramount,” he said.

Last week, radio and press outlets unveiled portions of conversations between New York Fed examiners and Goldman Sachs officials, which were secretly recorded by a former examiner who sued the New York Fed for wrongful dismissal. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

