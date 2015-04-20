Fed's Dudley says not yet 'reasonably confident' on inflation

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Monday he was not yet “reasonably confident” that U.S. inflation would return to the central bank’s 2 percent goal, a threshold the Fed has drawn to consider an interest rate hike.

New York Fed President William Dudley said however he expected to reach that level of confidence soon. He added he would be surprised if the Fed tightened policy in a highly predictable, incremental series of rate hikes as it did last decade. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)