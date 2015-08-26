FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Dudley, mum on market turmoil, talks regional U.S. economy
August 26, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Dudley, mum on market turmoil, talks regional U.S. economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - An influential Federal Reserve official did not comment on monetary policy or the U.S. economy, according to text of a speech on Wednesday that addressed the economic recovery in his region of the country.

New York Fed President William Dudley said that while “pockets of weakness remain” in New York, Connecticut, northern New Jersey and Puerto Rico, many parts of his home region have “bounced back quite well” from the recession.

Dudley, a dovish policymaker and close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, was to field press questions after his speech at the New York Fed. Market turmoil in recent days has called into question the U.S. central bank’s plans to raise interest rates possibly as soon as September. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

