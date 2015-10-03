UPDATE 2-U.S. a long way from 'macroprudential' safeguards -Fed's Dudley

(Adds comments by Fed Vice Chairman Fischer)

By Jonathan Spicer

BOSTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The United States is a long way from putting in place rules that will protect the financial system and the economy from broad risks, due in part to regulatory structure and to the difficulties of predicting the next crisis, a top Federal Reserve official said on Saturday.

New York Fed President William Dudley, an influential Wall Street supervisor, warned against hastily putting in place so-called macroprudential tools, which would go beyond regulating specific banks and firms and focus on the broader financial sector.

“While the use of macroprudential tools holds promise, we are a long way from being able to successfully use such tools in the United States,” he told a conference in Boston.

The deep 2007-2009 financial crisis spurred global regulators to ramp up oversight not only of individual firms but of financial markets generally, so that problems in the real estate sector or specific credit derivatives for example would not infect the economy.

While different regions of the world have varying approaches to getting this done, U.S. regulators rely on the Financial Stability Oversight Council, (FSOC) an umbrella body wherein the Fed, the U.S. Treasury, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other agencies could coordinate responses to crises.

But, Dudley said, “I believe this is likely to prove difficult to do in practice (given) each of the regulatory agencies guards its own authority and prerogatives and may not always be responsive to pressure from other regulators or the U.S. Treasury.”

“Even if the FSOC could be effective in developing a consensus among the regulators, I wonder whether it could do this in a timely way,” he added. While open to working on predicting financial crises, Dudley said, “it is very hard to anticipate these episodes and put rules in place that would limit such excesses.”

At the same conference, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer pushed back on these concerns, saying with irony: “I‘m amazed we make monetary policy decisions.”

“All the same issues arise - you’ve got to know when to start, you’ve got to anticipate, you’ve got to know when to stop,” he said. “These are problems that decision-makers face, always.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)