UPDATE 1-Fed needs to "think carefully" about liftoff timing - Dudley

(Adds more comments from Dudley)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday the U.S. short term neutral real interest rate is likely so low that the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee needs to “think carefully” about whether the time is right to begin tightening monetary policy.

New York Fed President William Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, said “it is quite possible that the conditions the Committee has established to begin to normalize monetary policy could soon be satisfied.”

Dudley specifically said that he would not address whether he expects the Fed will begin to raise rates at the FOMC’s December meeting.

He did say he expects that when the Fed begins to tighten monetary policy the pace of tightening will be “quite gradual.”

The New York Fed president said the risk of moving too quickly to tighten monetary policy versus moving too slowly is “nearly balanced.”

The international economic outlook appears “less problematic than it did just a few months ago,” Dudley said, despite pointing to the effect of slower Chinese growth and lower commodity prices on commodity-exporting countries.

Even with the strain on many emerging market economies from the deterioration in their terms of trade, Dudley said, “this stress does not yet appear to have led to the type of financial system breakage that might lead to widespread contagion and large capital flow reversals.” (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)