Waiting too long on inflation heightens risks -Fed's Dudley
November 12, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Waiting too long on inflation heightens risks -Fed's Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Waiting for inflation to pick up before quickly tightening monetary policy heightens the risk of an economic hard landing, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Thursday.

“I don’t favor waiting until I sort of see the whites in inflation’s eyes,” he said about monetary policy timing.

He said the international economic outlook “absolutely should” be thought about in terms of how it weighs on the U.S. economy.

Dudley’s remarks were part of a question and answer session at an Economic Club of New York event. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

