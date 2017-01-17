FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Dudley sees low chance of Fed snuffing out expansion soon
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 1:49 PM / 9 months ago

Fed's Dudley sees low chance of Fed snuffing out expansion soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to take actions that would “snuff out” the current economic expansion anytime soon because inflation is “simply not a problem,” Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said Tuesday.

Dudley, in a speech to a gathering of the National Retail Federation in New York, said he is optimistic the current expansion will continue even though it is “long in the tooth” by historical standards.

Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

