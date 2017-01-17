Fed's Dudley sees low chance of Fed snuffing out expansion soon

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to take actions that would “snuff out” the current economic expansion anytime soon because inflation is “simply not a problem,” Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said Tuesday.

Dudley, in a speech to a gathering of the National Retail Federation in New York, said he is optimistic the current expansion will continue even though it is “long in the tooth” by historical standards.