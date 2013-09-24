FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Dudley 'wouldn't rule out' QE cut this year -CNBC
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2013 / 10:28 AM / 4 years ago

Fed's Dudley 'wouldn't rule out' QE cut this year -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An influential Federal Reserve policymaker said he “certainty wouldn’t want to rule out” a reduction in the U.S. central bank’s bond-buying program later this year, adding the Fed expected slower economic growth now than it did in June.

The decision “depends on the data,” New York Fed President William Dudley said in a Monday interview aired on CNBC Tuesday. “The thing that we really want to emphasize is that it’s driven by data, not by time.”

Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, repeated, however, that a plan that Bernanke articulated in June to wind down the quantitative easing program remained “intact.” The plan was to reduce QE later this year and to end it by about mid-2014 as long as the economy keeps improving as expected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.