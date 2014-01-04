FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Still unclear exactly how QE eases conditions -Fed's Dudley
#Market News
January 4, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 4 years ago

Still unclear exactly how QE eases conditions -Fed's Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHILADELPHIA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Extensive research into massive asset-purchase programs has not yet clarified whether such policies ease financial conditions primarily as a signal to investors or more directly through private portfolios, an influential U.S. central banker said on Saturday.

The Federal Reserve is currently buying $75 billion a month in Treasuries and mortgage bonds in its third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, which is meant to ease longer-term borrowing costs in the economy.

Yet ”we still don’t have well-developed macro-models that incorporate a realistic financial sector,’ William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, told an economics conference.

“We don’t understand fully how large-scale asset purchase programs work to ease financial market conditions, there’s still a lot of debate ...” he said. “Is it the effect of the purchases on the portfolios of private investors, or alternatively is the major channel one of signaling?”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
