RPT-Too soon to dial back U.S. Fed stimulus -Dudley
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Too soon to dial back U.S. Fed stimulus -Dudley

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - It is too soon to determine whether to dial down the Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying program, and the economic picture may not be clear enough to make that decision for another three or four months, an influential U.S. central bank official said.

New York Fed President William Dudley, a close ally of Chairman Ben Bernanke, said on Bloomberg TV that it was possible to taper down the $85 billion in monthly asset purchases by the fall “if the economy does better and if the labor market continues to improve” in the face of tighter fiscal policies.

“It really depends on how the economic outlook evolves... It’s too soon to make that determination,” Dudley said in an interview done Tuesday but aired Wednesday. “I think three or four months from now you’ll have a much better sense of is the economy healthy enough to overcome the fiscal drag or not.”

