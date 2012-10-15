FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed not anxious to remove easy policy -Dudley
#Market News
October 15, 2012

Fed not anxious to remove easy policy -Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is not anxious to remove policy accommodation at the first sign of positive news on U.S. economic growth, an influential Fed official said on Monday.

Doubling down on the U.S. central bank’s big monetary easing move last month, New York Fed President William Dudley said the policy stance would “evolve” only once “we became confident that the recovery was securely established.”

“Consistent with this, if we were to see some good news on growth I would not expect us to respond in a hasty manner,” Dudley, a permanent voter on the Fed’s policy committee and a close ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, said in prepared remarks.

Fears that the Fed’s extraordinary stimulus steps will cause financial asset bubbles or inflation are misplaced, Dudley was to tell the National Association for Business Economics.

