FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Job gains not enough to change US labor market -Fed's Dudley
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

Job gains not enough to change US labor market -Fed's Dudley

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The recent improvement in U.S. jobs growth is still not enough to materially change the struggling labor market, an influential U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

In a dovish speech only weeks before a key U.S. central bank policy meeting, New York Fed President William Dudley said any further purchases of Treasury securities in 2013 should hinge on the outlook for employment and inflation.

“While job growth has picked up some recently, its pace has been insufficient to materially change the labor market picture,” Dudley, a permanent voter on Fed monetary policy and a close ally of Chairman Ben Bernanke, was to tell a Pace University forum.

The Fed meets on Dec. 11-12 to determine whether to extend purchases of both Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities into the new year to try to lower longer-term rates and boost the U.S. economic recovery.

As it stands, the Fed is buying some $85 billion in longer-term bonds per month, while selling $45 billion in shorter-term bonds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.