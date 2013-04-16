Latest U.S. jobs report gives me pause, says Fed's Dudley

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - An influential Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday the weak March jobs report made him more cautious on how far the economy has come, and underscores the need for the U.S. central bank to keep buying bonds apace.

In a breakfast speech, New York Fed President William Dudley said he expects “sluggish” economic growth of 2 to 2.5 percent this year and only a modest decline in unemployment. The labor market, he said, has not yet shown the substantial improvement the Fed seeks.

A paltry 88,000 new jobs were created last month, well below expectations, while the jobless rate fell a tenth of a percentage point to 7.6 percent because droves of Americans gave up the search for work.

“While I don’t want to read too much into a single month’s data, this underscores the need to wait and see how the economy develops before declaring victory prematurely,” said Dudley, a permanent voting member of the Fed’s monetary policy committee and a close ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.

“I’d note that we saw similar slowdowns in job creation in 2011 and 2012 after pickups in the job creation rate and this, along with the large amount of fiscal restraint hitting the economy now, makes me more cautious,” he told the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce.

Frustrated with the slow and erratic economic recovery from the 2007-2009 recession, the Fed has kept interest rates at rock bottom and is buying $85 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds per month to spur investment, hiring, and overall growth.

Dudley, a strong backer of the quantitative easing program, said he is closely watching the effects tighter fiscal policies will have on the economy and expects “at some point” to gradually reduce the purchases.

“Of course, any subsequent bad news could lead me to favor dialing them back up again,” he added.