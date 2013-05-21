FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Dudley ties bond buying to impact of US fiscal policy
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 4 years

Fed's Dudley ties bond buying to impact of US fiscal policy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy’s ability in coming months to weather lower government spending and higher taxes will be key to the Federal Reserve’s decision whether to reduce monetary accommodation, an influential Fed official said on Tuesday.

In a speech that could dampen some expectations of a reduction in the U.S. central bank’s bond buying program, New York Fed President William Dudley said he cannot be sure whether policymakers will next reduce or increase the amount of purchases, due to the “uncertain” economic outlook.

“But at some point, I expect to see sufficient evidence to make me more confident about the prospect for substantial improvement in the labor market outlook,” Dudley said in prepared remarks to the Japan Society.

“At that time, in my view, it will be appropriate to reduce the pace at which we are adding accommodation through asset purchases,” he added. “Over the coming months, how well the economy fights its way through the significant fiscal drag currently in force will be an important aspect of this judgment.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.