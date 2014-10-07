FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dudley sees mid-2015 rate rise, continued U.S. rebound
#Market News
October 7, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

Dudley sees mid-2015 rate rise, continued U.S. rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TROY, N.Y., Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could reasonably expect to raise U.S. interest rates in mid-2015, an influential Fed policymaker said on Tuesday in a speech that cautiously predicted a rebound in U.S. economic growth and inflation.

William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, pointed to the stronger U.S. dollar as a key reason that growth and inflation are unlikely to substantially overshoot his forecasts.

“The consensus view is that (rates) lift-off will take place around the middle of next year. That seems like a reasonable view to me,” Dudley said in prepared remarks at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Yet “firmer growth, higher inflation, and a more rapid tightening of the labor market could cause us to move earlier,” he added, echoing a line by Fed Chair Janet Yellen. “Conversely, should economic growth disappoint, the timing of lift-off could be pushed later.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
