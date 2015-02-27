Fed's Dudley: Risk of raising rates too soon higher than waiting longer

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve faces a greater risk of raising interest rates too soon than it does in waiting, a top Fed official said on Friday, citing a depressed level of current inflation.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley, a permanent voter on the Fed’s policy setting committee, urged caution on the issue of when the central bank should lift rates, which it is expected to do later this year.

“I believe that the risks of lifting the federal funds rate off of the zero lower bound a bit early are higher than the risks of lifting off a bit late,” he said in prepared remarks at a University of Chicago Booth School of Business event in New York. “This argues for a more inertial approach to policy.”

Dudley was responding to a paper presented at the event.

The former Goldman Sachs economist said he did not agree with the notion that a central bank should follow a simple policy rule, as some conservative economists and lawmakers have argued.