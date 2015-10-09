FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Dudley predicts U.S. rate hike this year, but not committed
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Dudley predicts U.S. rate hike this year, but not committed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - An influential Federal Reserve policymaker said on Friday that he expects the central bank to raise interest rates this year, though it is not a commitment and the decision will depend on economic data.

“Based on my forecast, yes I am” expecting to raise rates this year, New York Fed President William Dudley said on CNBC television. “But it’s a forecast, and we’re going to get a lot of data between now and December. So it’s not a commitment.”

“It’s possible” the Fed could hike rates at an Oct. 27-28 meeting, he added, though there may not be enough economic evidence by then to move. The Fed also meets to decide policy on Dec. 15-16. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and John McCrank; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.