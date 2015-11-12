Fed needs to "think carefully" about liftoff timing - Dudley

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday the U.S. short term neutral real interest rate is likely so low that the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee needs to “think carefully” about whether the time is right to begin tightening monetary policy.

New York Fed President William Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, said “it is quite possible that the conditions the Committee has established to begin to normalize monetary policy could soon be satisfied.”

Dudley specifically said in prepared remarks that he would not address whether he expects the Fed will begin to raise rates at the FOMC’s December meeting.