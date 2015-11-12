FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed needs to "think carefully" about liftoff timing - Dudley
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Fed needs to "think carefully" about liftoff timing - Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday the U.S. short term neutral real interest rate is likely so low that the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee needs to “think carefully” about whether the time is right to begin tightening monetary policy.

New York Fed President William Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, said “it is quite possible that the conditions the Committee has established to begin to normalize monetary policy could soon be satisfied.”

Dudley specifically said in prepared remarks that he would not address whether he expects the Fed will begin to raise rates at the FOMC’s December meeting.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.