January 15, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Dudley concerned about downside risk on U.S. inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan 15 (Reuters) - The drop in oil prices and a strong dollar have raised the risk of U.S. inflation expectations heading lower, hampering the actual inflation from reaching the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent goal, a top Fed official said on Friday.

“With respect to the risks to the inflation outlook, the most concerning is the possibility that inflation expectations become unanchored to the downside,” New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said in a prepared speech.

Dudley was speaking at an event sponsored to the New Jersey Bankers Association.

Market-based measures of inflation expectations have weakened significantly in recent days with the collapse in oil prices, which plunged below $30 on Friday. The so-called breakeven inflation expectations on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, are at their lowest since late August. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

